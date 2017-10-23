This Rear-Wheel-Drive, 2JZ-Swapped Subaru Impreza 2.5 RS Costs $150,000

The seller claims it currently makes 655 horsepower at the wheels—but good luck getting the tires to gain traction in any gear, as you can see on the owner's Instagram page.

Then again, if you have the money for this car, you definitely have money to burn on tires, too. With the Supra engine comes the Supra price tag, as this monstrosity costs an eye-watering $150,000. The seller blames the excessive amount of money, time, and energy spent on this project––which of course is an unrealistic way to calculate value for any modified car, no matter how expensive it was to build.

Not that the owner is completely serious about any of this, especially the reason for the build; take a good look at the Craigslist ad (or archived link posted above) and you'll immediately understand his thought process. Warning: The ad contains lots of swearing and crying emojis, symptomatic of any project car build.