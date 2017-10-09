Hyundai's 80-MPG, Bisimoto-Tuned HyperEconiq Ioniq is Coming to SEMA

Hyundai has announced a new concept that'll appear at this year's SEMA show and no, it's not a slammed-and-glammed edition of the new i30 N. Instead, the Korean automaker has collaborated with California tuners Bisimoto to create what they call the HyperEconiq Ioniq.

As its name suggests, it's a hyper-economical version of Hyundai's Ioniq hybrid. Thanks to what the company calls "the best hypermiling, economy, and friction tech," Bisimoto was able to extract a whopping 80 miles per gallon out of the HyperEconiq Ioniq, a whole caliber more green than the stock Ioniq's downright wasteful 58 mpg.

"The HyperEconiq Ioniq takes the Ioniq where we always knew it could go, without sacrificing drivability," said Bisimoto boss Bisi Ezerioha in a prepared statement. "Leveraging the outstanding Ioniq electrified platform and powertrain, we’ve focused on a variety of technical elements to bring efficiency, aero, and design to the highest level."

Among those technical elements include a pulse-chamber exhaust, bespoke low-friction eco oil, low-rolling resistance tires, and enhanced e-generators. Some more traditional go-fast, um, go-far parts include Buddy Club brake calipers, Recaro racing seats, carbon fiber wheels, ARP wheel studs, a Bisimoto aero kit, and coilovers.

SEMA runs from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.