Audi, Ford, and Ducati Demonstrate Car-to-Bike Communication Tech at CES 2019

We’ve heard a little bit in the past about V2V technology being applied to motorcycles and now another step has been made in that direction thanks to a partnership between Audi, Ford, Ducati, and tech firm Qualcomm. The result of this partnership is ConVeX (Connected Vehicle to Everything) or C-V2X technology being demonstrated at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show.

V2V or vehicle-to-vehicle communication technology is basically cars talking to one another when they’re in range to alert those around them of what they’re doing. For example, with this technology, if one car encounters a road hazard and slams on the brakes, it can alert the car behind it of what it’s doing and the driver and/or the car’s semi-autonomous safety systems can react accordingly.

So, how can that be applied to motorcycles? Safety tech like autonomous braking and pedestrian detection don’t really exist yet in the bike world despite becoming almost ubiquitous in the car world. Ducati sees some real potential for similar safety tech in motorcycles that can result in safer riding. Although we couldn't find any videos of this year's CES demos, it's similar to what you see here.