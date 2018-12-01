This Nine-Piece Flex-Plane Drone Flaps Its Wings Like a Bird

California electronics engineer Ran D. St. Clair’s nine-piece Flex-Plane drone is a lightweight UAV that plies its components like a bird flaps its wings.

First highlighted by Popular Mechanics, St. Clair’s drone was largely inspired by Boeing’s Odysseus, a solar-powered UAV with a 243-foot wingspan intended to serve as a high-altitude pseudo-satellite (HAPS). The Flex-Plane, however, is a personal, hobby project of sorts, with the current model built upon previous three-piece iterations that struggled to stay afloat. Constructed from readily available materials, the drone’s movements certainly resemble the natural, fluid behaviors of a bird’s wings.

The drone is still a work in progress, but St. Clair definitely approached the project’s construction with a strong focus on removing the usual pressures and strains on an aerial vehicle’s components from the very beginning. St. Clair credits Boeing’s Odysseus drone for taking these considerations as seriously as he has.

“This led to the idea of making the aircraft modular with flexible joints that reduce the stresses on the relatively rigid modules,” he said. The results, a seemingly languid, smoothly floating drone made from consumer-grade materials, certainly points to his success in those terms.