Mapper is Using Uber-Precise Road Scanners to Help Develop Autonomous Cars for the Future

San Francisco-based company Mapper is another startup looking to work in the development of self-driving cars. Unlike Waymo or Drive.ai, Mapper isn't creating semi-autonomous vehicles of its own. Instead, the company focuses on gathering map data that it can then sell to other developers. In October, Mapper completed scanning the entirety of its hometown and launched its full-fledged service On-Demand Maps.

The Drive spoke with Mapper CEO Nikhil Naikal to get a deeper impression of Mapper, On-Demand Maps, and the company's plans going forward. Naikal has spent more than 12 years working in robotics and augmented reality technology, getting his start by participating in the DARPA Urban Challenge for automated military vehicles. He also worked on an early autonomous vehicle project run by Google and for manufacturing supplier Bosch.

In 2016, he decided to strike out on his own and founded Mapper in Washington D.C. After operating in D.C. for a year, the company then moved to California and got to work mapping out San Francisco. To gather the data used to create its primary product, the company utilizes special hardware mounted to scout vehicles.

Mapper has developed two different types of scanners, the first of which it calls the Alpha unit. This 360 degree camera can be magnetically fixed to the roof of a car. It then runs off of the standard 12 volt power outlet found in most vehicles. Mapper's second Beta unit is much cheaper than its Alpha counterpart, but also comes with fewer bells and whistles. The Beta hardware amounts to a simple front-facing camera that can attach to a driver's rear-view mirror.