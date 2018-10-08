Tesla Pushes out Autopilot Update but Delays Long-Promised Navigation Feature
Drivers will have access to classic Atari games and even a dash camera with this over-the-air update.
Tesla will delay a key feature that it had previously planned on rolling out with the update to its latest Autopilot software suite. CEO Elon Musk confirmed on Twitter that the automaker is not yet ready to enable the ambiguously-named Navigate on Autopilot feature for "a few more weeks" so that it can validate the feature prior to rolling it out on a larger scale.
Musk continues by noting that it is "extremely difficult" to develop a self-driving solution work in a plethora of road conditions, which has been evident due to the software's previous difficulty with complex infrastructure and construction zones. Because of this complexity, a long-awaited feature of Tesla's Autopilot suite will be delayed.
The feature takes a significantly large leap in the semi-autonomous industry by permitting a vehicle on Autopilot to suggest efficient lane changes based on a myriad of data made available to the car from its sensors and user input.
"Navigate on Autopilot intelligently suggests lane changes to keep you on your route in addition to making adjustments so you don’t get stuck behind slow cars or trucks," read the release notes for the feature in a beta version of Tesla's Autopilot software. "When Navigate on Autopilot is active, a single blue line indicates the path ahead, keeping your car in the lane. Gray lines highlight lane changes for a more efficient driving route. Navigate on Autopilot will also automatically steer toward and take the correct highway interchanges and exits based on your destination."
As seen in the video below, the Tesla will assess its surroundings and make appropriate lane changes and even help guide the vehicle towards exit, so as long as a route is being followed and Autopilot is active.
Last week, Tesla's Autopilot failed to overthrow GM's Super Cruise for the number one spot on Consumer Report's top-rated semi-autonomous Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).
Though Navigate on Autopilot won't be included in the latest version update, other highly anticipated features will. The update enables an onboard dash camera, a web browser for the Model 3, calendar integration, 360-degree vehicle monitoring (which makes use of all eight Autopilot cameras), and classic Atari games that the driver can play using the steering wheel while parked.
