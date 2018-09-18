Tesla to Push New Dashcam Feature in Software Update

We've also seen examples of individuals retrieving footage from salvaged Teslas in the past, meaning that this opportunity has remained untapped for some time. This does open up questions of how well the cameras will produce footage in varying light conditions, as well as the resolution and quality of the video itself across vehicles, as Tesla has upgraded its cameras several times since the Model S first released in 2012. It is also unknown how many of the onboard cameras will be utilized for this functionality. Video can take a lot of room to store on a traditional dashboard camera, and some cars like the Model 3 have up to eight cameras onboard.

The good news is that owners will at least have a connected fallback should something happen to their vehicles. No more worrying about what might happen if their dash cams are stolen during a vehicle break-in, or if they accidentally unplug the power before they begin driving. At the very least, this will at least provide opportunities for some more quality dash cam entertainment to hit the interwebs.