Toyota Invests $500M in Uber Automation Collaboration

Uber is evolving. The San Francisco-based company once known for its breakthrough in ride-hailing has expanded into exploring electric scooters, air travel, and vehicle autonomy technology for its future business model. Now, Toyota has announced that it too wants a piece of the Uber pie by throwing a high-stakes investment of $500 million directly into the pockets of the mobility provider.

The investment comes after firms reportedly valued Uber as high as $72 billion, making the company a clear choice for Toyota to sink its teeth into. But that's not all, because on top of the capital investment, Toyota will also provide two invaluable resources to Uber: its vehicles and its software.

Toyota will provide Uber with its Sienna minivans as an initial pilot platform, similar to Waymo using the Chrysler Pacifica and Jaguar i-Pace. Together, the companies will make use of the ride-hailing company's existing semi-autonomous tech software suite that is available today, as well as encompass Uber's future in-development software with Toyota's Guardian platform to enable a better-connected ecosystem of software and sensor stacks. The partnership expects to deliver workable small-scale rollouts as early as 2021.