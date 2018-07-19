Watch a Drone Racer Compete With a Porsche 911 GT3 RS While Riding Shotgun

Luke Bannister broke a drone-related Guinness World Record last week. Watch him race a drone against a Porsche 911 GT3 RS while sitting inside it.

By Marco Margaritoff
Goodwood Road & Racing
Teenage drone racer Luke Bannister, who flies for Vodafone and recently broke the Guinness World Record for fastest speed by a remote-controlled tilt-rotor aircraft, brought impressive drone news from the Goodwood Festival of Speed to the eyeballs of drone enthusiasts across the world. 

The official Goodwood Road & Racing YouTube channel just uploaded footage of a heated race between the Wingcopter XBR drone Bannister used to break records and a Porsche 911 GT3 RS on the world-famous Goodwood estate.

To set the stage, let’s clarify the situation: The Porsche is being driven by a professional racer while Bannister, competing on behalf of the Vodafone XBlades Racing Team, rides shotgun. With a Fat Shark first-person view goggle headset on his face, Bannister is looking through the Wingcopter XBR’s eyes as it dukes it out with the very car he’s sitting in. 

Let’s take a look, shall well?

While some are undoubtedly going to dismiss the event as a mere marketing gimmick for Vodafone, Porsche, and the Goodwood Festival of Speed as a ploy to garner more publicity and attention, this is a pretty awesome idea, regardless. 

Having a drone pilot sit in the very car he’s competing against while he’s looking through eyes aerially spotting him zipping along below is something so meta and modern that so-called drone enthusiasts who roll their eyes would do well to reconsider their cynicism. Between a world record-breaking drone racer, his constant struggle to maintain a consistent first-person view, and a Porsche 911 GT3 RS roaring through the Goodwood estate, what’s not to love? 

