Watch a Drone Racer Compete With a Porsche 911 GT3 RS While Riding Shotgun

Teenage drone racer Luke Bannister, who flies for Vodafone and recently broke the Guinness World Record for fastest speed by a remote-controlled tilt-rotor aircraft, brought impressive drone news from the Goodwood Festival of Speed to the eyeballs of drone enthusiasts across the world.

The official Goodwood Road & Racing YouTube channel just uploaded footage of a heated race between the Wingcopter XBR drone Bannister used to break records and a Porsche 911 GT3 RS on the world-famous Goodwood estate.

To set the stage, let’s clarify the situation: The Porsche is being driven by a professional racer while Bannister, competing on behalf of the Vodafone XBlades Racing Team, rides shotgun. With a Fat Shark first-person view goggle headset on his face, Bannister is looking through the Wingcopter XBR’s eyes as it dukes it out with the very car he’s sitting in.

Let’s take a look, shall well?