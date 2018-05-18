Lost New Mexico Hikers and Incapacitated Dog Rescued by Fire Department Drone

Two hikers and their indisposed dog were lost in New Mexico’s Otero Canyon last Saturday and were triumphantly rescued when a Bernalillo County Fire Department firefighter deployed his own drone to aerially locate the desperate individuals, ​according to an ABC News report. ​​​

“They were having a difficult time finding their way back,” Lt. David Lujan said. “The hikers were off the beaten path.” Lujan’s five-person search team was assisted by three other firefighters back at the command station, and reportedly only had two hours of daylight left before the situation would irrevocably make a turn for the worse. Ironically, Lujan and his team actually got lost themselves.

Fortunately, one member had taken his personal drone along, as he was coincidentally showing it off earlier to a commander. “That was forward thinking by our guys,” said Lujan.

This is where teamwork, strategy, and drone tech came into play, and resulted in every person involved getting to live another day. The drone whirred off, provided a bird’s-eye view for command, who then in turn directed the search party and the located hikers how to navigate out of their situation. The dog was reportedly the biggest hurdle to overcome, as the 14-year-old animal weighted a hearty 60 pounds. He had become immobile during the hike, presumably due to dehydration and general exhaustion.