Porsche Will 3-D Print Parts for Your Classic

Classic cars are great to look at and can be a lot of fun to drive. Most of the time, they are easy to work on, allowing the weekend warrior and garage mechanic out there to wrench on their own. The problem with classic cars has been the availability of parts. That problem is exacerbated when you’re talking about classic imports. Porsche is trying to take some of the headaches out of classic car ownership by coming up with a creative solution to the problem. It's using 3-D printers to produce extremely rare parts that are needed in small quantities.

Its Porsche Classic division offers up about 52,000 parts for classic Porsche cars. Historically, if a certain spare part was no longer in stock, it would be reproduced using the original tooling. In some cases, the company would have to create new tooling in order to make reproduction more efficient. Creating new tooling can be an expensive process.

Take the example of the clutch release lever for the Porsche 959. Originally, this was made from grey cast iron. Setting up the factory with new tooling to cast the product, when only 292 of the 959s were ever produced, seems like a waste of time and effort.