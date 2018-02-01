Watch McLaren's Documentary Grand Prix Driver on Amazon

The series will show the team’s preparation for the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne. A large part of it addresses the faulty engines that delayed the team’s start and left a disappointed Alonso sidelined in last year’s Barcelona preseason.

Grand Prix Driver will also provide a behind-the-scenes look at McLaren engineering in its Woking factory, and company meetings led by McLaren COO Jonathan Neale and McLaren Racing Director Eric Bouillier.

Manish Pandey produced the documentary and said he was humbled to work with McLaren on the project. Pandey is also the brains behind Senna, a movie about a Brazilian Formula 1 driver released in 2010.

"It's no secret that this has been the most difficult season in McLaren's history and it would have been easy for them to close the doors on us," he said.

The McLaren racing team just announced that it would update its models with Renault engines for 2018, and Alonso is optimistic for the future.

"I think the struggle that we had in the last three years made the team very strong and completely ready for a fight," Alonso recently told ESPN.