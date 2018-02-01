Watch McLaren's Documentary Grand Prix Driver on Amazon
The docuseries will detail the recent hardships of McLaren's Formula 1 racing team.
McLaren’s Formula 1 racing team had a rough 2017. The 2017 MCL32 models experienced recurring engine issues during the preseason, and the team only placed ninth in the overall championship. They haven’t won a race since 2012.
A new four-part series, Grand Prix Driver documents the brand’s toughest year yet with narration by actor, Michael Douglas. The show, which airs on Amazon Prime Feb. 9, stars the team’s current F1 racers, Fernando Alonso and Stoffel Vandoorne.
The recently released trailer shows the drivers zooming around in organge MCL32s while Douglas says, “at over 200 miles per hour, any mistake could be your last.”
The series will show the team’s preparation for the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne. A large part of it addresses the faulty engines that delayed the team’s start and left a disappointed Alonso sidelined in last year’s Barcelona preseason.
Grand Prix Driver will also provide a behind-the-scenes look at McLaren engineering in its Woking factory, and company meetings led by McLaren COO Jonathan Neale and McLaren Racing Director Eric Bouillier.
Manish Pandey produced the documentary and said he was humbled to work with McLaren on the project. Pandey is also the brains behind Senna, a movie about a Brazilian Formula 1 driver released in 2010.
"It's no secret that this has been the most difficult season in McLaren's history and it would have been easy for them to close the doors on us," he said.
The McLaren racing team just announced that it would update its models with Renault engines for 2018, and Alonso is optimistic for the future.
"I think the struggle that we had in the last three years made the team very strong and completely ready for a fight," Alonso recently told ESPN.
- RELATEDMcLaren Says No to an SUVDon't expect McLaren to join Ferrari, Lamborghini, and Aston in the exotic SUV game anytime soon.READ NOW
- RELATEDFernando Alonso Actually Took the Lead at the 2018 Rolex 24Are you surprised?READ NOW
- RELATEDStoffel Vandoorne Will Stick with McLaren in the 2018 F1 SeasonNow if only they could say the same for Alonso.READ NOW
- RELATEDMcLaren Says Renault Will Put the Team Back Where It BelongsCould McLaren soon be back in the F1 winner's circle?READ NOW