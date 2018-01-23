Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen Goes Ice-Karting in the Swiss Alps

Kimi Raikkonen isn't a man of many words, but he's a man of enormous driving talent. The "Iceman" recently abandoned the allure of his yacht in the Côte d'Azur to go the distance with some aspiring racers and superfans in Switzerland. The event was organized by Shell, one of Scuderia Ferrari's longest-lasting partners (and a big contributor to Raikkonen's salary).

Like his fellow countrymen Keke Rosberg and Mika Hakkinen, many of the champ's driving skills are blamed on the fact that Finland spends around seven months out of the year covered in snow, forcing young Finnish drivers to hone skills other folks never even develop. As a result, Raikkonen has succeeded in Formula One, World Rally Championship, and of course, this cool ice-karting challenge captured on video.