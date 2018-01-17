National Corvette Museum to Host 24 Hours of Le Mans Viewing Party

Corvette Racing diehards in the United States who aren't able to travel to France this summer will have a darn good alternative to watch the 2018 24 Hours of Le Mans. The National Corvette Museum (NCM) will be one of the three locations around the world where a commercial-free feed of the race will be shown from start to finish on June 16-17. The Automobile Club de l'Ouest (ACO) selected the Bowling Green, Kentucky institution for the fourth year in a row, making it the only location in the entire American continent to receive such privilege. The other venues include Berlin, Germany; Tokyo, Japan; and of course, the Circuit de la Sarthe in Le Mans. In true American fashion, the museum will provide around-the-clock entertainment for nearly 200 Corvette enthusiasts.

NCM Partygoers have the chance to interact with team members

Aside from witnessing the world's most popular endurance race on the Chevrolet Theater's 28-foot screen, enthusiasts will enjoy special access to museum exhibits, meals, and memorabilia giveaways while the racing action unfolds across the pond. Katie Ellison, Communications Manager for the National Corvette Museum, told The Drive that the idea to host a 24 Hours of Le Mans viewing party was conceived by Doug Fehan, Program Manager for Corvette Racing, whose relationship with the team and the ACO was instrumental in bringing this unique experience to the only place in the world where Corvettes are manufactured. According to Ellison, a separate screen will be set up at the viewing party where attendees can interact with Fehan, pit-crew members, and even drivers via Skype.

Chevrolet Racing Corvette Racing's No. 63 and 64 at the 2017 24 Hours of Le Mans