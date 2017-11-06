Renault F1 Working on 'Completely New Car' for Next Season

Despite having few regulation changes between 2017 and next season, Renault claims that it is planning an all-new F1 car for the coming year. According to team officials, the Enstone-based crew has already made significant strides towards perfecting its next-generation machine and hopes to become more competitive in 2018. A culmination of chassis work and engine upgrades could reportedly land Renault closer to the sport's top three of Mercedes Benz, Ferrari and Red Bull with fresh faces like Carlos Sainz aiding efforts as well.

A troublesome Mexican Grand Prix saw three drivers with Renault-powered cars suffer DNFs including the team's own Nico Hulkenberg, Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo, and Toro Rosso's Brendon Hartley. The team's managing director, Cyril Abiteboul, has already explained that Renault was a bit too ambitious at the last GP from a tuning standpoint and reinforced that idea by saying, "For its part, the Mexican Grand Prix was particularly difficult with a number of unacceptable mechanical problems and we have the clear intention to take fast and strong measure."

Renault technical director Nick Chester detailed bits and pieces of the racing outfit's plans to resolve these issues next season.

"We're making strong progress at Enstone and it's where our focus lies," he announced. "It's a completely new car despite a relatively low number of regulation changes. We've learned a lot on the aerodynamic package and the balance of a car built to 2017 regulations, so the car should represent a strong step forward."

The team will debut a few of these changes as soon as this week's Brazilian Grand Prix. With just two races left on the calendar, look for Renault to take on several adjustments in preparation for what is hoped to be a more closely contested competition next year.

"We'll be doing some aero runs in practice in Brazil with a variety of aero instrumentation to help prepare the 2018 package," revealed Chester.