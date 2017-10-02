Sebastien Loeb Hints That Peugeot May Leave Dakar After 2018

Former WRC great and Pikes Peak record holder Sebastien Loeb has raced for Peugeot at the Dakar Rally since 2016. After crashing out in his initial attempt and having mechanical problems in this year's event, Loeb hasn't fared as well as he and the team had hoped on the long distance desert stages.

In a recent interview with Motorsport.com, Loeb explained that next year's race will be make or break for the team. He noted that it could be his final shot at a victory, therefore hinting that Peugeot could be dropping its Dakar program after 2018.

"It will be important [to win Dakar next season] because I think it’s the last one. Maybe Peugeot will continue, but I don’t think so," Loeb explained. "We start to have a bit more experience now, and it would be great to be able to win."

The Frenchman admitted that Dakar is simply too difficult to predict as the sheer length of the event is enough to make anyone doubtful. That, paired with the harsh terrain and major driver fatigue, make it a tough task. However, Loeb feels that the team has everything sorted to win next year, so if luck falls in their favor, then Peugeot could end on a high note.

"Okay, we know we have the speed, but in Dakar it’s not only the speed. You can lose a lot in the navigation or with [mechanical] problems like we had last year. We have everything to be able to win now, but it’s not easy to do it."