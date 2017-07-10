Valtteri Bottas Beats Out Vettel to Win Austrian Grand Prix

Everything fell in place for young Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas this weekend. Thanks to a pole position and "unhuman" start to the race, he was able to capture a win at the Austrian Grand Prix and prove his worth to team boss Toto Wolff, not to mention the rest of the grid. His steady pace from beginning to end allowed him to maneuver through a hectic turn-one and onto victory, placing first ahead of Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel and Red Bull F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

Bottas's quick launch from the drop of the flag was so good that it even sparked an investigation to see if he jumped the start. After hurling off the line, he maintained a lead that lasted the majority of 71 laps.

Others got trapped in a turn-one wreck including Fernando Alonso and Max Verstappen, forcing them to retire before they finished the first lap. This was the fifth DNF for Verstappen in the last seven Grand Prix races, and with his teammate Daniel Ricciardo capturing a podium in the last three, his frustration is certainly starting to show.