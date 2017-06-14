This Year's 24 Hours Of Le Mans Spotters Guide Is Out

The Dunlop 2017 Le Mans Spotter Guide is out, and as always, it's amazing. For a decade, Andy Blackmore of Andy Blackmore Design has been delivering an absolutely essential tool for watching the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Blackmore has also done guides for IMSA, BTCC, Formula One, and many other series. The guide has evolved over the years, becoming a comprehensive, detailed and yet easy to understand piece of informative artwork.

The version that is up as of today includes post-scrutineering updates, so it's as current as possible. Blackmore will update the guide as needed if anything changes on a car. Even if one little section of bodywork changes color, he'll update the guide—it's that detailed. Below is the key for this year's guide, which illustrate's all the information he packs in for each car.