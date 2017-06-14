This Year's 24 Hours Of Le Mans Spotters Guide Is Out
If you are watching the 24 Hours of Le Mans this weekend, this guide is a must-have.
The Dunlop 2017 Le Mans Spotter Guide is out, and as always, it's amazing. For a decade, Andy Blackmore of Andy Blackmore Design has been delivering an absolutely essential tool for watching the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Blackmore has also done guides for IMSA, BTCC, Formula One, and many other series. The guide has evolved over the years, becoming a comprehensive, detailed and yet easy to understand piece of informative artwork.
The version that is up as of today includes post-scrutineering updates, so it's as current as possible. Blackmore will update the guide as needed if anything changes on a car. Even if one little section of bodywork changes color, he'll update the guide—it's that detailed. Below is the key for this year's guide, which illustrate's all the information he packs in for each car.
If you've never seen his spotter guides and don't know who Blackmore is, you might still be familiar with some of his other design work. He's had a hand in many things over the years—you may have seen his work in the Need For Speed video games, and he also designed the striking pit crew helmet that McLaren used for several years. Blackmore also designs liveries for race cars. Here are a few examples of his work that you may have seen.
Blackmore's resume is an enthusiast's greatest hits list of liveries, graphic design, and styling. Clearly, he's the right person for the job when it comes to doing the spotter guides for Le Mans. With the help of his sponsors, as always, it's available for free. If you plan on watching Le Mans this weekend, be sure to download and print out the guide.
