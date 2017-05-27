The 2017 Indy 500 Milk List, Revealed

When you think of a race winner celebrating in victory lane, one of the first images that comes to mind is the spraying of champagne. But not at Indianapolis, of course. Here they drink milk.

The tradition of drinking milk at Indy actually pre-dates the champagne shower by 30 years. The champagne was started at Le Mans in 1967 by Dan Gurney. He was copying an erroneous spraying by Jo Siffert from the year before.

The "drinking of the milk" accidentally started back in 1936, and, except for a handful of years, has been a fixture since then. The Indianapolis Motor Speedway's website has this to say about how the whole milk thing began: