PSA Will Officially Purchase Opel From GM

February was a busy month for both PSA and General Motors. They've been discussing a deal that would send GM's European brand Opel to the French auto group, and according to Reuters, they've now reached an agreement.

Although we won't see many results from this acquisition in the U.S. for a few years, it should make an immediate impact in Europe. PSA has been in a constant battle with Renault for market share in the European market, and this deal pushes them ahead into second place right behind Volkswagen.

It's unclear what direction PSA will take with Opel. The purchase gives them access to a host of new platforms and equipment which will surely help them increase production, the main reason behind it all. Their were talks of transitioning Opel to an all electric brand if GM held onto them, but there's no word on if PSA plans to consider the move. Essentially, Opel is an affordable volume manufacturer that will hopefully rack up sales for the auto group, and right now, they probably don't care about much else.