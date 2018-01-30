You Could Win a 2018 Ford Expedition if You Find Henry Ford's Punch Bowl

The hunt is on for what might be the most valuable and historically significant punch bowl in history. At least, in automotive history. It’s a punch bowl that belonged to Henry Ford. He won it as a trophy in a race that led to the birth of the Ford Motor Company, according to Automotive News.

On Oct. 10, 1901, 38-year-old Henry Ford raced against Winston Motor Carriage Co. founder and expert racing driver Alexander Winton at the Detroit Driving Club in Grosse Pointe, Michigan. It was Winston’s Bullet racer versus Ford’s Sweepstakes car. Ford won the 10-lap race in a big upset in front of 8,000 spectators and earned $1,000, which he would use to fund his new business, the Ford Motor Company. Along with the prize money, Ford won a punch bowl as a trophy which was picked out by Winston’s promotion manager since everyone was so sure Winston would be the winner.

That punch bowl was proudly displayed in Ford’s Fair Lane estate on a table in the entrance hall. Although it meant so much to Henry Ford, his children did not know its significance. After the death of Henry Ford’s wife Clara in 1950, their children sold the punch bowl in an auction the following year for $70. The Ford family has since figured out who bought it in that auction, but the winner was the Garden Shop in New York, a business that had been closed for years. It’s believed that only one photo of the punch bowl exists and it was taken by Henry Ford himself.