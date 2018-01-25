Nissan Brings the World Self-Parking Slippers, Cushions and Tables
It's like the enchanted items from Beauty and the Beast have all come to life and are looking to make you super comfy.
If you thought people were lazy before the days of autonomous cars and robots, just wait until you see what’s around the corner. I know most of us would love a Roomba to put around the house and clean while we sit. Nissan is applying its ProPiILOT technology to perform other tasks traditionally meant for butlers.
Nissan outfitted a Japanese inn with a host of new tech to bring self-parking slippers, tables, and floor cushions to guests. ProPILOT Park Ryokan, located in Hakone, Japan, looks like any other Japanese inn or ryokan from the outside but when guests enter, they get the enchanted Beauty and the Beast feeling of slippers, tables, and cushions on the move.
When the guests wear the slippers around the house, they behave like any other slipper. They’re cushy, they stop your toes from freezing, and make you comfy. But when the slippers are revoked and not in use, they automatically return to their designated spots at the push of a button.
The technology has been adapted from the all-new Nissan LEAF. ProPILOT park detects objects all around the car and allows drivers to automatically park the vehicle in a selected space with the press of a button. Nissan released a cool video of the slippers going to their designated spots, pillows on the move, and tables coming to the center of rooms.
Nissan is running a contest to put one lucky pair of travelers up for the night in the inn to experience the technology at work. But you don’t need to be the winner to check out the new tech. Anybody visiting the Nissan Global Headquarters Gallery in Yokohama can also experience the ProPILOT Ryokan. The self-parking slippers will be at a dedicated exhibition booth open Feb. 1-4 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Gallery is at 1-1-1 Takashima, Nishi-ku, Yokohama.
