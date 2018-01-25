Nissan Brings the World Self-Parking Slippers, Cushions and Tables

If you thought people were lazy before the days of autonomous cars and robots, just wait until you see what’s around the corner. I know most of us would love a Roomba to put around the house and clean while we sit. Nissan is applying its ProPiILOT technology to perform other tasks traditionally meant for butlers.

Nissan outfitted a Japanese inn with a host of new tech to bring self-parking slippers, tables, and floor cushions to guests. ProPILOT Park Ryokan, located in Hakone, Japan, looks like any other Japanese inn or ryokan from the outside but when guests enter, they get the enchanted Beauty and the Beast feeling of slippers, tables, and cushions on the move.

When the guests wear the slippers around the house, they behave like any other slipper. They’re cushy, they stop your toes from freezing, and make you comfy. But when the slippers are revoked and not in use, they automatically return to their designated spots at the push of a button.