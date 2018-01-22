Twenty Movie Stars Signed This 1961 Corvette Roadster

Bonhams is offering one of the most collectible Chevrolet Corvettes around, a 1961 Corvette Roadster that has been signed by 20 A-list celebrities. This car is desirable enough as a first-generation 'Vette, but these signatures from some of Hollywood's finest movie stars on the passenger-side trim area should make it a must-have for autograph collectors. The full list of signatures is Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Steven Spielberg, Christian Bale, Tom Hardy, Mark Wahlberg, Reese Witherspoon, Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Meryl Streep, Benicio Del Toro, Orlando Bloom, Robert Downey Jr, Channing Tatum, Jamie Foxx, Gwyneth Paltrow, Charlize Theron, Adrien Brody, and Sean Penn.

Bonhams

The ridiculous amount of A-list celebrity autographs comes from a charity auction, where the seller bought the car for $400,000. The event was hosted by DiCaprio in Saint-Tropez in 2015, which managed to raise $40 million for wildlife preservation. 1961 Corvettes are already sought after in the collector community because this year introduced the iconic "duck tail" rear end that would be featured on the C2 Stingray. This example is finished in the C1's quintessential red and white paint scheme complemented by a black interior. Power comes from a 3.8-liter straight-six engine mated to a four-speed manual transmission.

Bonhams