Twenty Movie Stars Signed This 1961 Corvette Roadster
This Corvette going to auction has autographs from the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Steven Spielberg, and Tom Hardy.
Bonhams is offering one of the most collectible Chevrolet Corvettes around, a 1961 Corvette Roadster that has been signed by 20 A-list celebrities. This car is desirable enough as a first-generation 'Vette, but these signatures from some of Hollywood's finest movie stars on the passenger-side trim area should make it a must-have for autograph collectors.
The full list of signatures is Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Steven Spielberg, Christian Bale, Tom Hardy, Mark Wahlberg, Reese Witherspoon, Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Meryl Streep, Benicio Del Toro, Orlando Bloom, Robert Downey Jr, Channing Tatum, Jamie Foxx, Gwyneth Paltrow, Charlize Theron, Adrien Brody, and Sean Penn.
The ridiculous amount of A-list celebrity autographs comes from a charity auction, where the seller bought the car for $400,000. The event was hosted by DiCaprio in Saint-Tropez in 2015, which managed to raise $40 million for wildlife preservation.
1961 Corvettes are already sought after in the collector community because this year introduced the iconic "duck tail" rear end that would be featured on the C2 Stingray. This example is finished in the C1's quintessential red and white paint scheme complemented by a black interior. Power comes from a 3.8-liter straight-six engine mated to a four-speed manual transmission.
This Corvette will be up for sale at The Grand Palais in Paris Feb. 8, as part of Bonhams' "Les Grandes Marques du Monde" auction. This esteemed auction celebrates the greatest makes in the world and will feature 132 exquisite automobiles available for purchase. Think of it as the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction of Europe.
- RELATEDChevrolet Auctions Corvette Carbon 65 Edition for CharitySigned by President George W. Bush, this Corvette will benefit veterans re-integrating into civilian life.READ NOW
- RELATEDFirst 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Fetches $925,000 at Auction While Carbon 65 Z06 Gets $1.4 MillionThe first retail production models of each car were auctioned off to benefit military veterans.READ NOW
- RELATEDWould You Buy JK Rowling’s Luxury Yacht, Designed By Johnny Depp?The 157-foot seafaring palace can be yours for a mere $19.7 million. Tacky decor included.READ NOW
- RELATEDThe 7 Best Customized Celebrity VehiclesFeast your eyes on these bespoke beauties.READ NOW
- RELATEDPlease Buy This Celebrity-Owned Datsun 240Z Race CarThis built Z has quite a history in motorsport, and now anyone can buy it.READ NOW