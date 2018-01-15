The 2019 Kia Forte Debuts in Detroit

Kia revealed the 2019 Forte at the North American International Auto Show on Monday. It's the third generation of its best-selling compact sedan. The new Forte debuts with a stylish and sporty new exterior, fuel-efficient Intelligent Variable Transmission, and an arsenal of technology in its cabin. The finished product is certainly a far cry from the sketch we were given last week, as the Forte's new look is designed to be mature first and sporty second; think a tablespoon of BMW mixed with a teaspoon of Mustang. The Forte takes many of its styling cues from the Kia Stinger sports sedan to achieve a more muscular appearance. These cues are apparent in the Forte's headlights, lower valance, grille, and long fastback-like hood.

Kia Motors

This sporty philosophy doesn't just apply to looks, as Kia's engineers have re-tuned the Forte's suspension, steering, and chassis for more agile handling. The 2019 model's body is 16 percent stiffer than last year's, which results in both exciting handling and a quieter cabin. Unfortunately, the Forte's sportiness doesn't extend to the powertrain, which features a simple 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine making 147-horsepower and 132 pound-feet of torque. It's dedicated instead to giving the Forte an estimated 35 mpg combined fuel economy thanks to the new Intelligent Variable Transmission. The IVT mimics a true automatic gearbox with "step-like" gear changes during hard acceleration but delivers power smoothly.

Kia Motors