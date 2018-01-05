So, Why Did Someone Graft a Lotus Face onto a Ford Mustang?

It's clear the person behind the Elisetang is a skilled craftsman and fabricator, so why was this car built? I contacted the owner for further information, hoping to find out more. As it turns out, it is the builder's final project car, a 1,400 hour magnum opus, inspired by a variety of their favorite cars, and built for the sake of the experience, with the intent to sell.

"It is a collection of several cars that I saw photos of," the seller and builder tells me, "the front is from a low-slung European car, and the lower front fenders are from a Ferrari, as are the details on the doors. The tail lights are from a 1989 Cadillac, I hand formed the panels."

According to the owner, while it was a passion project, it was never one that they intended to keep for themselves.

"It was not to be a personal car, I never thought of it as such. [...] It was a personal project and was to be, as it is, my last effort. [sic]"