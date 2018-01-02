Bite the Bullet and Buy This Volkswagen Touareg With 456,000 Miles

Have you always wanted a Volkswagen Touareg? Maybe not. Should that stop you from buying this one that popped up for sale with nearly half-a-million miles? Hell no. If quirk is the name of your game, then this Porsche Cayenne sibling could be the choice for you.

While that may sound like a wonky VW ad that never made it past the cutting room floor, it's only right that you give this brutish V-10 example a bit of attention. After all, the past owners must have loved it to drive over 734,000 kilometers since 2006.