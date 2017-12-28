V-8 Engines Are Dying Off and Carbon Fiber Explained: My Best Car Stories in 2017

Reflecting back on 2017, some of my articles were a joy to write, they left an impact, or were just plain entertaining. These are my favorites from over the past year.

Behind the Scenes With a Global Rallycross Pit Crew



I have been attending Global Rallycross races for years now. I think my Global Rallycross article from earlier this year is the perfect example of how much I enjoy my work. I went to the event with the goal of writing about something unique, finding a behind-the-scenes story, but I am also a big fan of the series and I think it shows in the writing.

Welcome to the Wonderful World of Carbon Fiber



My carbon fiber article is a favorite partly because it covered an authentic car enthusiast topic. It came from a discussion on the M3post forums. Through my personal research when I was obtaining carbon fiber parts, I found that it's very hard to figure out whether your carbon fiber is actually carbon fiber. Carbon fiber can be the car equivalent to pirated movies, and I found that many enthusiasts are unaware of the differences in carbon fiber. This article explains the different types.

The V-8 Engine is Slowly Dying Off



I personally love the V-8 engine. My first car, Camaro SS, had a V-8 engine. My current car, a BMW E92 M3, has a V-8 engine. I come from the fold that, if your car model has a V-8 model, there is no question that you need to check that box and opt for the V-8 or you will regret not having it. With this mindset, it hurts to see the V-8 engine being phased out of car models, so I took a moment to discuss the slow exodus of the V-8.

Donut Media

Ryan Tuerck Crashes His Ferrari V-8 Powered Toyota GT-4586



Why I picked Donut Media and Ryan Tuerck’s Toyota GT-4586 crash video was simple. They did not hide the accident. They owned it. They did not edit out the wreck and it shows that even a top-tier professional drifter can make a mistake around a corner and be entertaining after he does it.

