Meet 'Project Hesla,' the first Hydrogen-Powered Tesla Model S

Electric cars are increasing in popularity every day. As technologies improve to boost the range of EVs, more people continue to put their trust into a relatively new-to-them product, especially if it's mass produced. Now, a gas supplier in the Netherlends, Holthausen Group, claims to have increased the range of a Tesla Model S, making it the first company to successfully supplement a Tesla with a hydrogen power source.

Last week, the company's founder announced that the company has begun testing its Project Hesla, or as the name may imply, a hydrogen-powered Tesla. The vehicle, which was sourced second-hand and modified by the gas company, takes the benefits of the existing electrical infrastructure that exists in the Model S and adds a second layer of charging at minimal weight, effectively doubling the range of the luxury EV. Not uncommon to manufacturers producing vehicles today, hydrogen is seen by some as a viable alternative fuel source for both consumer and commercial vehicles alike.

One of the most challenging puzzles for the team to overcome was the milestone of adding additional power sources to a Model S, which Max Holthausen, one of the company's engineers, called "a big maze." According to the business, the Tesla doesn't accept power from an external source without a workaround, which was part of the challenge of getting the Hesla's system functional.