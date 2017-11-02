Self-Driving Car Startup Optimus Ride Gets $18 Million for the Race to a Driverless Road

A self-driving auto technology company named Optimus Ride has secured a fresh $18 million in funding from a group of venture capitalists led by Greycroft Partners to immediately grow its vehicle fleet and make strategic hires.

The startup, a spin-off from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology is designing a vehicle with Level 4 autonomous technology for electric vehicle fleets.

"Autonomy is currently revolutionizing the transportation industry," said John Elton, Partner at Greycroft in a news release. "The changes will impact not only transportation users’ free time, but the broader world with a safer, more environmentally friendly and inclusive transportation system."