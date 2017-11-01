These Chevy Colorado ZR2 Concepts Turn Trucking up to 11
These performance pickups push the performance capabilities of midsize trucks to the limit.
Chevrolet revealed two concept trucks at the SEMA show today, joining roughly 20 vehicles the brand is bringing to the Las Vegas aftermarket convention. The success of the Colorado ZR2 has lead Chevy to dabble more in the growing midsize performance truck market, and these concepts will push the bounds of what off-road pickups are capable of.
Chevy and American Expedition Vehicles partnered to build the Colorado ZR2 AEV concept, a 2.8-liter Duramax turbo-diesel-equipped ZR2 featuring AEV goodies like DualSport wheels, custom bumpers, fender flares, extended snorkel, bed rack, and underbody skid protection. Thirty-five-inch BF Goodrich Mud-Terrain tires guide the ZR2 AEV across any terrain, and the truck features full LED lighting for navigating at any hour of the day. Other off-roading accessories include a winch, refrigerator/freezer combo, aluminum storage cases, NATO fuel cans, recovery shackles, and MAXTRAX.
The Colorado ZR2 Race Development Truck features parts hand-picked by Chad Hall Racing, who was the ZR2's first customer and has put some quality seat-time in the performance truck. This ZR2 is themed around high-speed off-roading, so it features the 308 horsepower, 3.6-liter V-6 mated to an 8-speed automatic. Chevy has added an off-road air intake, performance exhaust, 1.5-inch lift kit, steel driveshaft, large wheel spacers, rear shock/differential skid plates, and 33-inch Goodyear Wrangler tires.
Both trucks are equipped with a Chevrolet Performance suspension that's currently still in development.
“Some customers want even greater capability, and the ZR2 AEV concept and ZR2 Race Development Truck showcase the efforts we’ve made to explore how owners can get even more from their trucks, ” said Jim Campbell, Vice President of Truck Strategy, Performance Vehicles and Motorsport.
With all of the onboard accessories and off-roading parts in this versatile pickup, Chevy may have created the ultimate weapon to take on Mother Nature.
