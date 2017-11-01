These Chevy Colorado ZR2 Concepts Turn Trucking up to 11

The Colorado ZR2 Race Development Truck features parts hand-picked by Chad Hall Racing, who was the ZR2's first customer and has put some quality seat-time in the performance truck. This ZR2 is themed around high-speed off-roading, so it features the 308 horsepower, 3.6-liter V-6 mated to an 8-speed automatic. Chevy has added an off-road air intake, performance exhaust, 1.5-inch lift kit, steel driveshaft, large wheel spacers, rear shock/differential skid plates, and 33-inch Goodyear Wrangler tires.

Both trucks are equipped with a Chevrolet Performance suspension that's currently still in development.

“Some customers want even greater capability, and the ZR2 AEV concept and ZR2 Race Development Truck showcase the efforts we’ve made to explore how owners can get even more from their trucks, ” said Jim Campbell, Vice President of Truck Strategy, Performance Vehicles and Motorsport.

With all of the onboard accessories and off-roading parts in this versatile pickup, Chevy may have created the ultimate weapon to take on Mother Nature.