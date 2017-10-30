Acura NSX 'Dream Project' by ScienceofSpeed Headed to SEMA

The Acura NSX has always been one of the more interesting supercars produced and the dream car of many Honda enthusiasts since they first laid eyes on the masterpiece. The engineers ensured that the hybrid driving machine left the factory as the pinnacle of Acura performance with the styling to match, however, the folks at the renowned NSX performance shop ScienceofSpeed had a dream of their own.

Birthed during a time when Acura didn't need to build an all-aluminum rear-engine platform engineered for driving, the automaker did it anyway and effectively set the course for the most iconic car of its brand. In 2005, Acura went dark by discontinuing the NSX from its brand and leaving no successor in sight. To everyone's surprise, Acura then debuted its second generation NSX for launch in 2006 after taking a decade off. But this time, its twin-turbo V-6 monster came equipped with a twist: it's a hybrid.

"ScienceofSpeed is thrilled to present our expression of the second generation NSX unlimited and unrestricted," explained Chris Wilson, ScienceofSpeed's general manager, "Devoted NSX fans share in a rich 27-year history, and with the second-generation NSX reaching the aftermarket community, now is an extraordinary time to be an NSX enthusiast. We are thrilled to share our passion for this iconic platform."