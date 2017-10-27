Subaru Is the Second Manufacturer to Violate Japanese Vehicle Inspection Laws

Germany may have Dieselgate to worry about, but now Japan has its own competing set of scandals revolving around its domestic vehicle manufacturers. On Friday, Subaru identified itself as being the second manufacturer which has failed to follow regulatory compliance requirements for its vehicles and may have been doing so for more than 30 years at one of its facilities.

When an automaker builds a car destined for the streets of Japan, the local regulation requires that the vehicle undergoes a series of inspections prior to being sold and registered. These inspections must be performed by employees who are certified to fit the role of final vehicle inspector, something which became more apparent to the public this month after Nissan announced that it would be recalling vehicles that were not in compliance with the proper final check procedure. It seems that the recall put other manufacturers into the hot seat as well, forcing automakers to review their own internal procedures to ensure compliance.

On Friday, Subaru announced that it had performed an audit of its internal procedures and discovered similar activity occurring in at least one of its facilities. This process, which had been ongoing for over 30 years, permitted a proxy-like approach to vehicle certification. Subaru treats the final vehicle inspector position as a promotion and requires employees train for the role. During this training process, non-certified employees were permitted to perform the final vehicle inspection and certify it using their trainer's seal, which is not permitted by law.

Subaru claims that it was unaware of its practices violating the regulations set forth by the governing body which oversees the regulatory compliance, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transportation (MLIT) and would be compiling a report to file by Monday regarding its findings.