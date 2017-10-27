Nissan May Have Sold Improperly-Inspected Vehicles in Japan Since 1979

Nissan has been in hot water for a few weeks over selling cars that it technically wasn't supposed to sell. The problem, stemming around unauthorized final inspections of its vehicles, rendered affected vehicles ineligible for sale or registration in Japan, may be a bit larger than originally anticipated. Bloomberg reports that the manufacturer may have been improperly performing these checks for nearly 40 years without being caught.

Early this month, Nissan made a bold decision to recall all passenger cars sold domestically in Japan since October 2014. This amounts to a whopping 1.2 million vehicles, all of which have one common issue that: the final inspections performed on the vehicles were made by unauthorized employees.

As part of a requirement by the Japanese Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport (MLIT), all vehicles must undergo certain checks to be certified for sale and registration in the country. These checks are required to be performed by certain authorized individuals, something which MLIT accused Nissan of not being compliant of.

Though at first glance this may appear to be accidental, prior reports by Reuters have revealed that the intent may have not been so innocent. Employees of several Nissan plants who are not authorized to complete final inspections were using certification stamps that were issued under the names of other individuals who were authorized to complete the checks. The initial news was devastating enough to Nissan that it effectively suspended production on its domestic passenger cars until the problem could be rectified.