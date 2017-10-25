2018 Honda Gold Wing Unveiled

A throttle-by-wire system gives the new Gold Wing four riding modes; Tour, Sport, Econ, and Rain. All four are pretty self-explanatory. In terms of technology, the star of the show is the gorgeous seven-inch infotainment system. There is a ton of information in this cockpit. The speedometer and tachometer are still analog but the big screen in the middle is where you control the audio system, navigation (which is standard on all models), rider aids, Bluetooth, and Apple CarPlay (BikePlay?) which is an industry first. Honda says Android Auto is on its way via a firmware update at some point.



Two versions of the Gold Wing will be available when the bike comes out in February of 2018. There’s the standard Gold Wing and the Gold Wing Tour. As its name suggests, the Gold Wing Tour is better equipped for long-distance touring. Upgrades on the Tour model not included on the standard bike include a taller power-adjustable windshield, a top case in addition to the hard saddlebags, rear speakers, electrically adjustable suspension, heated grips, a center stand, and an available airbag.



Pricing for the Gold Wing starts at $23,500 for the standard model or $24,700 to add the DCT. For the Gold Wing Tour, you’ll be paying at least $26,700 for the six-speed, $27,700 for the DCT, or $31,500 for DCT and the airbag.



We’re thrilled to see Honda finally coming out with a significant upgrade to the beloved Gold Wing. This is a thoroughly modern touring machine that’s sure to take the fight to new competitors like the Yamaha Star Venture and Star Eluder. It should be on the short list for anyone in the market for a new touring motorcycle in 2018.