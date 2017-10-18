Buy This Low-Mileage Lamborghini Centenario for $3.5 Million

Ever wanted to own one of the most exclusive cars Lamborghini has to offer? Well there's currently a 2017 Centenario for sale on duPont Registry for just $3,475,000. It's the first of its kind to hit the used market.

This particular Centenario is finished with a black carbon fiber exterior and black interior, both with unique red accents thanks to Lamborghini's Ad Personam program. Oh, and it has just 47 miles on the odometer.

If this price seems steep even for a hypercar, you're right. The Centenario cost $2.5 million new, meaning it has already appreciated by $1 million in less than a year. This might be the cheapest a used example will ever be.

Lamborghini built just 20 coupe and 20 roadster variants of its newest halo car, all of which sold out instantly. Finding another Centenario for sale won't be easy even for the most dedicated collector. The Centenario was created for the late Feruccio Lamborghini's 100th birthday, although the brand's founder never got to experience the car that paid homage to him.

The Centenario may look all show and no go, but it's capable of reaching speeds of over 217 miles per hour and rockets from zero to 60 in 2.8 seconds. This is thanks to the hypercar's 7-speed ISR, semi-automatic, gearbox and massive 6.5-liter V-12 pushing 760 horsepower to all four wheels.

Despite the Centenario's massive physique and wide body, a healthy dose of carbon fiber helps it weigh just 3,300 pounds. Remember, it's not fat, just big-boned.