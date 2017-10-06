It's Not Halloween Without a Chevy Caprice Hearse and a Twin-Engined Coffin Go-Kart

We admit the words "craigslist" and "custom" can usually inspire more terror in car enthusiasts than any garden variety haunted house. But honestly, we don't see how your Halloween display this year will be complete without this 1996 Chevrolet Caprice hearse and its payload: A custom-built, twin-engined coffin go-kart.

Going for a hair under $8,000 on the ol' craigslist in Springfield, Missouri (screenshot at bottom), this might be the coolest coffin-carrier we've seen this side of Harold and Maude. The seller claims the rust-free wagon was used as a real hearse down in Georgia in a past life and remains in great shape, with the 260-horsepower, Corvette-sourced LT1 engine still pumping strong. The hearse rides on a set of aftermarket Ridler wheels and a nice set of Nitto tires. A custom dual exhaust system and quad pipes round out the rebirth.