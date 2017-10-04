This is the All-New Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster

It starts with the new Bonneville 1200 HT parallel-twin engine that’s been spreading through the Bonneville lineup since 2016. This delightful engine gives this cruiser 75 horsepower and 78 foot-pounds of torque. That should put this bike right in between the Harley-Davidson Sportster 1200 and the Indian Scout in terms of performance.



The all-new chassis has a hardtail aesthetic with monotube suspension hidden under the seat, not unlike a Harley-Davidson Softail. Triumph calls the aesthetic of the Speedmaster “British custom attitude,” but it’s hard not to see stars and stripes baked into this design.



Modern tech in this retro cruiser includes an LED headlight, switchable traction control, standard ABS, Road and Rain driving modes, and one feature-rich gauge. You can also get two different customization packages, the “Highway” kit, which adds storage and makes it more of a touring bike or the “Maverick” kit, which gives it a stripped-down bobber attitude with a solo seat and raked out bars.



The all-new Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster is another showcase of what the British marque does best: blend retro style with modern engineering and technology.