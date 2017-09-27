McLaren Struts Its Stuff at the Monaco Yacht Show

It's been a busy week for McLaren's newest supercars, and now the company is heading to the beautiful French coastal city of Monaco for its latest showcase. The supercar capital of the French Riviera might be the perfect place for McLaren's luxury sports cars, but the particular show that the company chose seems less so.

McLaren announced that it will take part in the 27th annual Monaco Yacht Show this year, which takes place from Sept. 27 through Sept. 30 at Port Hercules. The company made waves at last year's event with the 570GT concept, so it is back for 2017 with two brand-new models. The cars will be on display at the show's "Car Deck" alongside Shelbys, Lamborghinis, Bentleys, Mercedes, and other top luxury manufacturers.

The drop-top 570S Spider is first up, equipped with the Luxury package and finished in Onyx Black with an Almond White interior. The Spider's position in the entry-level McLaren Sports Series and $211,300 price tag make it the most "affordable" McLaren convertible to date, a sufficient choice for anyone looking for a reasonably-priced, mid-engined roadster.

McLaren's main attraction is the newest addition to its Super Series, the $283,000 pocket hypercar known as the 720S. The example on display is painted Glacier White with a Cassis (dark purple) interior, and McLaren plans to showcase items from the 720S' technology-stuffed interior like the Folding Driver Display.

While bringing a couple of cars to a boat show might sound odd, these luxury cars are the perfect accessories for yacht connoisseurs.