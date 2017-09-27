2018 MG 6 Sedan Unveiled for China
The new MG 6 from the recently-revived brand will share a platform with Chinese automaker Roewe's i6.
British marque MG is on the growing list of formerly defunct car brands brought back to life by investment from China, in this case, SAIC Motor. MG has been selling cars under its new corporate flag since 2011 and it has a slick new sedan coming out in China and eventually the U.K. according to Autocar.
The new car is the second-generation MG 6 and it’s an attempt to move the brand upmarket. In its current form, the MG 6 is a rather pedestrian family car and sales are so slow in the U.K. that the car is currently on hiatus in that region. This new model, however, pushes the MG 6 into a different league.
The refreshed MG 6 has a decidedly premium look thanks in part to a “star rider” grille, LEDs, and sequential turn signals. This new sedan kind of looks like a Jaguar/Mercedes-Benz crossbreed. Sporty luxury vibes continue in the interior with black and red leather seats which are generously bolstered in front, a neatly-organized dashboard and center stack with a big infotainment screen, and lots of controls on the quasi-flat-bottom steering wheel.
The new MG 6 will share a platform with the Chinese Roewe i6 which is available with two small petrol engines or a plug-in hybrid option. There’s nothing official on engines yet, but if that PHEV drivetrain is carried over to the MG 6, it will be the brand’s first hybrid.
When MG came back, it did not come back to North America, and there’s no sign that it will anytime soon. Do you think we’ll be missing out on a desirable sedan or is the brand best left overseas? Let us know in the comments section.
- RELATEDMG E-Motion Concept Revealed, Will Hit Production in 2020The gorgeous British coupe will be powered by electricity.READ NOW
- RELATEDBritish Archaeologists Unearth 1932 MG in World War II Artillery Spot Near StonehengeRan when parked?READ NOW
- RELATEDChina's SAIC Gets California Autonomous-Car Testing PermitOne of China's largest automakers plans to test self-driving cars in Silicon Valley.READ NOW
- RELATEDDetroit Electric to Unveil Three New Models Over Next Three YearsThe U.K. firm is taking the fight directly to Tesla.READ NOW
- RELATEDBorgward Isabella Concept Brings Back a Historic Automotive NameCan Borgward rise back to prominence after a half-century hiatus?READ NOW