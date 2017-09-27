Uber Threatens to Leave Quebec Over New Driver Training Requirements

It's like what happened last year in Austin, Texas, but with poutine instead of queso. The CBC reports that Uber is threatening to pull out of Quebec effective Oct. 14 over disagreements with the government regarding driver training.

Uber has been operating in Quebec on a one-year pilot project. Unlike other places where it has pulled out, Uber has actually complied with provincial requirements for driver background checks, annual vehicle inspections, and 20 hours of mandatory training. In its renewal of the pilot program, the Quebec government has increased the mandatory training to 35 hours, the same as commercial taxi drivers. Other Canadian provinces have no special training requirement at all.

As usual in areas where Uber operates, taxi drivers have objected to Uber getting around requirements and regulations with which taxis are required to comply. Yet Uber apparently refuses to be held to the same standards as taxi drivers. Jean-Nicolas Guillemette, director general of Uber Quebec, told the Montreal Gazette that 35 hours of training is unreasonable to expect of Uber's 5,000 drivers in Quebec, most of whom only drive part-time.