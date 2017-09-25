The Fate of the Furious Car Pack Announced for Forza Motorsport 7

Prepare to get your virtual Toretto on, as a new Forza game is set to launch with another Fast and Furious movie tie-in. This time around, gamers who purchase the Deluxe or Ultimate Editions of Forza Motorsport 7 will get access to a car pack that culls rides from this past summer's Fate of the Furious. Owners of the not-fancy edition of Forza 7 will be able to purchase the pack on its own for $9.99 if they so choose.

Included in the Fate of the Furious car pack are highlights such as Dom's Ice Charger, the 840-horsepower Dodge Demon, and the '51 Chevy Fleetline that Vin Diesel piloted to victory in reverse during the movie's opening scenes.