The Fate of the Furious Car Pack Announced for Forza Motorsport 7
Yes, the Dodge Demon is included.
Prepare to get your virtual Toretto on, as a new Forza game is set to launch with another Fast and Furious movie tie-in. This time around, gamers who purchase the Deluxe or Ultimate Editions of Forza Motorsport 7 will get access to a car pack that culls rides from this past summer's Fate of the Furious. Owners of the not-fancy edition of Forza 7 will be able to purchase the pack on its own for $9.99 if they so choose.
Included in the Fate of the Furious car pack are highlights such as Dom's Ice Charger, the 840-horsepower Dodge Demon, and the '51 Chevy Fleetline that Vin Diesel piloted to victory in reverse during the movie's opening scenes.
Rounding out the cast are Letty's C2 Corvette and Rally Fighter, Deckard Shaw's (a.k.a. Jason Statham's) sinisterly Brit-tastic Jaguar F-Type, Dom's '71 Plymouth GTX, the Mercedes-AMG GT driven by Ludacris, and the two Subarus driven by the franchise's new import-obsessed Caucasian male, "Little Nobody," played by Scott Eastwood.
Forza Motorsport 7 is out on Xbox One on October 3rd. However, those who opt for the Ultimate Edition can start playing as early as this Friday, September 29th.
