Hennessey Can Give Your Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Over 1,000 Horsepower

In doing what it does best, Hennessey Performance has taken the craziest production version of a vehicle and pilled on the insanity. This time, its subject is the 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk which comes from the factory with the 707-horsepower 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 shared with the Dodge Hellcat brothers.



Naturally, that wasn’t enough power for Hennessey. By adding a 4.5-liter supercharger system cranking up the boost to 14 psi, stainless steel long tube headers, upgraded fuel injectors, a fuel pump upgrade, a high-flow air induction system, and an engine management tune, Hennessey got the power rating of its Trackhawk HPE1000 up to 1,012 horsepower and the torque up to 969 lb-ft.



If that sounds like a little too much for you, but you still want to get more out of your Trackhawk, Hennessey also offers the HPE850 upgrade. It sticks with the stock supercharger while upgrading the lower pulley, adding high-flow air induction, and turning the engine management. As its name implies, the Hennessey Trackhawk HPE850 makes 852 horsepower and 845 lb-ft of torque.



This must have been fairly easy for Hennessey because the epic speed shop has been experimenting with Hellcats for a while now. Similar HPE850 and HPE1000 upgrades already exist for the Charger and Challenger, all Hennessey had to do was make it work on the muscular new Jeep. You can watch and hear a Hennessey Charger Hellcat HPE1000 rip some hellish donuts in the video below.



How much power do you think Hennessey will be able to wring out of the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon?