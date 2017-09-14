Hamilton Says Mercedes Can Build a Better Hypercar Than Ferrari
Mercedes F1 driver Lewis Hamilton causes a stir at Mercedes Project One hypercar unveiling.
Mercedes F1 driver Lewis Hamilton played a big part in unveiling the marque's Project One hypercar. He drove it onto the stage at the Frankfurt Motor Show, touted its capabilities, comparing it with his current Formula One car. However, the one statement stood out above the rest was when he called out his rival: Ferrari.
Hamilton has been driving with Mercedes since 2013, and during that time, he's faced his fair share of competitors from Maranello. As it appears, he carries that competitive edge off the track as well. He says that Mercedes-AMG could build a far better road car than Ferrari.
The Brit was involved in the Project One's development process from the start, giving feedback and advice to brand engineers. His excitement was visible on stage when he drove the concept out before the massive crowd with a smile reminiscent of his expression after his last race win at Monza.
“I’m so happy to be here. I helped develop this car. Even though that’s the first time I’ve felt the engine start ... Driving a race car is the most thrilling part of my job," he said
He joked that he'd be happy to have the first one, even though the limited run of 275 Project One production models has already been sold out.
“I love cars. And I’ve been saying to Mercedes for so long, why don’t you do a real car? Like, you’ve got AMG sports cars, but I’m talking about a supercar. Why is Ferrari building these supercars?" Hamilton said in an interview with Top Gear. "We build a better racing car than them, why don’t you guys build something that takes Mercedes to another stratosphere. And eventually I guess, after I’ve been saying it for ten years ... they’ve gone ahead with it, and I think that’s cool.”
The three-time F1 champ added that he had been in conversations with AMG bosses about a car like this for quite some time. His contributions to the Project One were long in the works according to Hamilton, and he thinks that it will be the closest thing to experience his own Formula One car on the road.
“The problem is that there’s no road car in the world that could come close to what it feels like in my Formula One car. Because of the weight, aerodynamics, the sense of position, the thrill that you get. But this is going to be the closest thing," Hamilton said.
This comes after Hamilton had admitted earlier in the year that Ferrari had built a better F1 car for the 2017 season. Regardless of his stance within the motorsport realm, Lewis seems pretty confident about the future of AMG's road car division.
