The NUVIZ Motorcycle HUD Could Change the Way You Ride

A revolutionary new motorcycle head-up display called NUVIZ is shipping now to riders in the U.S. and Europe. NUVIZ claims to be the “first fully-integrated Head-Up Display (HUD) designed specifically for the needs of motorcycle riders.”



This small device attaches to your helmet and communicates with an app on your phone and with a handlebar controller making it easy to keep your eyes on the road and your hands on the handlebars while operating the device. Navigation, Bluetooth communication, music, and even an HD camera that shoots stills and video are all packed into the NUVIZ.

The LCOS microdisplay creates an image that floats 13 feet in front of your face. It adapts to brightness based on ambient lighting conditions. The camera takes stills up to eight megapixels and records HD video up to 1080p/30fps. Video is recorded on a microSD card. Power comes from a rechargeable, replaceable lithium-ion battery that lasts up to eight hours on a full charge.



NUVIZ is compatible with Android OS 4.4.2/KitKat or newer and iOS 10.2 or newer. The website says it’s “compatible with a wide range of full-face helmets” implying that it isn’t compatible with any helmet. Double check compatibility with your helmet before ordering. However, it’s probably safe to assume any helmet from a mainstream brand with Bluetooth capability is compatible.



“Bringing NUVIZ to market has been quite a ride. We accepted a big challenge in bringing this device to the market,” said NUVIZ co-founder Malte Laass in a press release, according to Motorcycle.com. “As enthusiasts ourselves, we wanted to design a solution that not only enhances and simplifies the riding experience, but lays a foundation for the forthcoming technology revolution that will affect riders. We are proud to deliver the NUVIZ Head-Up Display to motorcyclists across North America and Europe.”



Check out the video below for a full tour of NUVIZ and order one here for $699.