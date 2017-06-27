Watch This Porsche Cayman GT4 Almost Wreck Trying to Keep Up With a Tesla P90D

Porsche and Tesla are two brands that attract their own unique cult-like followings. Both automakers create unique, purpose-built cars, but this video shows that not even one of Porsche's most track-friendly models—the Cayman GT4—could hang onto a Model S P90D's bumper on the street.

Instagram user Teszila posted a video of his P90D doing a few pulls in front of the GT4. Each launch from the Tesla showed just how agile the all-wheel-drive electric car can be, and apparently in these circumstances, that meant it could out-handle a GT4. Though the Porsche is in an undeniably capable sports car, the driver behind the wheel couldn't keep it together while following the Tesla.

After the Tesla took a turn and sped off, the Cayman driver realized he or she couldn't hang. The driver lost control of the vehicle mid-corner and spun out, coming to rest next to a curb. Luckily nothing but the Porsche driver's pride was hurt.