Watch This Tesla Model X Get Put Through the 'Moose Test'

In Sweden, one of the basic tests a vehicle is put through for safety is the "undanmanöverprov," or the "evasive maneuver test." Affectionately called the "moose test," this exam measures how well a vehicle performs when needing to swerve out of the way when a moose jumps out of the woods and onto the road. We've heard that the Model X is a safe car from those involved in accidents, but how does it fare against avoiding a potential collision?

Should something run out in front of your vehicle, whether that be a moose, deer, or child running after their ball; you better be paying attention to the road. Generally this will produce one of two reactions in most people:

Slam on their brakes

Swerve to avoid while maintaining current speed

The moose test assumes the latter will be the desired response and charts vehicle responsiveness, balance, and overall controllability throughout the process.

About two weeks ago I was traveling to Washington D.C. from Pennsylvania, something I have done quite often in the past for work. At around 65 mph in my wife's Toyota Venza, I was behind a large tractor trailer that happened to hit a deer and send it somersaulting into my lane. When I made the evasive maneuver to avoid hitting the flying carcass, it was very similar to the actions taken in the video below, which can be explained through a simple chart of how cones are placed: