The 2018 Ford Expedition FX4 Will Be an SUV Worthy of Dirt Paths

For many SUV owners, the "Utility" in "Sport Utility Vehicle" simply means being able to hold lots of groceries or haul the kids to and from school every day. However, there are plenty of owners who realize the capacity of SUVs for off-roading and put whatever four-wheel-drive system they have in their vehicles through its paces. The new Ford Expedition has already proved that it can handle itself in the wild, but now Ford Motor Company is recognizing that a sizable percentage of Expedition owners love the car for its all-terrain potential. Now, Ford is offering a new package for 2018 Expeditions to enhance it's adventure capabilities and make playing in the dirt that much more fun.

Ford announced Friday that the FX4 Off-Road Package for the upcoming 2018 Expedition will attempt to appeal to the car's adventurous demographic. The package will include better shocks, bigger off-road tires with new 18-inch wheels, a limited-slip differential, and a strengthened underbody to prevent damage from terrain to key suspension and engine components. The FX4 will also feature a smart 4x4 system, seven dynamic driving modes for different situations, and slightly different badging to differentiate it from the regular Expedition.

All of these features pair well with the Expedition's potent 3.5L EcoBoost V-6 making 350 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque; this combination will take you on the ultimate camping adventure. The FX4 will still get all of the available technology that the standard Expedition gets, so this package is a must-buy for those looking for the quintessential all-terrain experience.

You can pick up a brand new 2018 Expedition and its FX4 Off-Road Package this fall.