Volkswagen Reveals 2018 Polo and Polo GTI

The United States has been shafted for a while when it comes to hot hatches. We get a few of the cars—for example, Ford's offerings—but it's still an almost untapped industry in America. But Volkswagen just fueled the European fire by unveiling the latest version of its popular compact, the Polo and Polo GTI.

Volkswagen unveiled the Golf Mk7.5 lineup a couple months ago, and we're happy to see that the design changes have extended to the GTI's little brother. The new Polo's styling has been given a full makeover; it sports new headlights, new wheels, a new interior, and the most up-to-date technology that can be crammed into a tiny hatch. That interior is particularly impressive, as it looks minimalist but still holds the gizmos.

Buyers can choose from five Polo variants (excluding the GTI) and 13 interior colors to choose from, so there's a solid amount of customization to be done. The new Polo will benefit from VW's safety technology, including adaptive cruise control, blind spot detectors, and automatic emergency braking.