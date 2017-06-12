Audi Readies New Assembly Plant for Electric Vehicles

Audi has given us our best look yet at the new electric car plant that will be manufacturing its three new electric vehicles, beginning with the e-tron Quattro which launches late next year.

2017 has been quite the year for electric cars, especially considering this year's biggest car shows has been filled with announcements and reveals of battery-powered vehicles. Audi, being one of the key players in this particular influence, wasted little time between the announcement of their new vehicles and the transition of their newest electric plant. Audi's new "E-Factory," as the brand is calling it, seems to follow the same nomenclature as its e-tron line. This comes after the announcement of three new EV models that will be introduced to its lineup by 2020. Audi's upcoming SUV, the e-tron Quattro, is already ready to receive preorders in select markets.