Fisker Reveals EMotion EV Prototype

Mr. Fisker unveiled the car via Twitter Sunday morning, giving us our first glimpse of the EMotion. The profile is modern, with coupe styling and four door practicality, thanks to a set of trick butterfly doors.

As more and more manufacturers look to spark demand in the EV market, Fisker has thrown its second hat into the ring with the EMotion. Long teased by founder Henrik Fisker , the new model touts a sizable 400+ mile range and a quick-charge time of only 9 minutes. The EMotion is an exercise in both art and engineering, and its forward-thinking design shows that from the get-go.

According to Fisker's post, it will also be "autonomous," which aligns it with the modern market and differentiates it from the Karma Revero. The EMotion utilizes a front-mounted LiDAR system to monitor road conditions and the environment, a nod to the segment-leading Tesla Model S.

As for charging, Fisker claims the EMotion's battery can be topped off in as little as 9 minutes. Although it will surely take longer to charge in most cases, that's still an impressive number that trumps that of other EVs on the market.

The next-generation Fisker seems to shape up nicely, and if can capitalize on its strengths and focus on important parameters like usability and reliability, the independent automaker may have a hand up on companies like Faraday Future.